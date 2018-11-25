

CTV Vancouver





A woman in her 80s was found dead inside her East Vancouver apartment Saturday morning.

Vancouver police were notified by someone who had found the victim in her home near Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street.

Investigators from the VPD’s Major Crime Section and the BC Coroners Service have deemed the death a homicide.

“It is still very early in this investigation and our Homicide Unit is collecting information to help determine motive and who may be responsible,” Const. Jason Doucette said. “While our officers continue to piece together what took place, we are reminding the public to report suspicious behaviour to 911 immediately.”

This is the 15th homicide in the city this year.

The VPD is asking anyone who has dash cam video in the area between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday or who was in the area and saw anyone suspicious to contact them at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.