

CTV Vancouver





An man in his 80s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in Surrey Friday afternoon.

The collision happened just after 2:30 p.m. near 72 Avenue and 120 Street. A witness told CTV News an SUV was turning left into a strip mall when it struck the elderly man.

Surrey RCMP say the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators. Officers do not know if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk.

The Criminal Collision Investigation Team is on scene and investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).