

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Surrey RCMP blocked off a busy intersection in the city's East Newton neighbourhood Saturday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by an SUV.

The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 72 Avenue and 144 Street.

Police said one person was transported to hospital after the crash. They were unsure of the patient's condition, but said the person was conscious. Officers at the scene added that the person hit appeared to be elderly.

A pair of sneakers could be seen on the roadway at the scene. There are no crosswalks at the part of the intersection where police were gathered.

The intersection was closed to all traffic while police spoke to witnesses.

Police told CTV News Vancouver neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been a factor in the crash.