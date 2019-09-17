A senior has died after being struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street in Richmond Monday night.

Mounties said the man in his 80s was hit as he crossed No. 3 Road near Francis Road at around 8 p.m.

Few details have been provided about what happened, including who had the right of way at the time. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

The Richmond RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case.

Officers ask anyone with more information, including drivers who may have dash cam video, to contact them.

Tips can be left with Const. Z. Sharoom at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2019-30705.