Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by car in East Vancouver
Police arrive at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian in East Vancouver on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 12:47PM PDT
Police say an 82-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in East Vancouver Tuesday.
First responders were called to the intersection of Victoria Drive and Kingsway Avenue at about 2 p.m.
The elderly pedestrian was rushed to hospital in serious condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.
Collision investigators believe the man was walking north across Kingsway at a marked crosswalk when a southbound vehicle on Victoria turned left and struck him.
The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.
The incident marks Vancouver's fourth traffic fatality of 2018.