Police say an 82-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in East Vancouver Tuesday.

First responders were called to the intersection of Victoria Drive and Kingsway Avenue at about 2 p.m.

The elderly pedestrian was rushed to hospital in serious condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Collision investigators believe the man was walking north across Kingsway at a marked crosswalk when a southbound vehicle on Victoria turned left and struck him.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

The incident marks Vancouver's fourth traffic fatality of 2018.