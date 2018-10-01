

CTV Vancouver





Update: Update: The 81-year-old man who was struck by a car in Surrey Sunday night has died in hospital.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the collision, and are looking for any potential witnesses, particularly those with dashcam video from the area.

Previous story: A man in his 80s is being treated for severe head injuries after he was hit by a car overnight in Surrey.

It was dark and rainy outside when the elderly pedestrian was hit at around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Street.

Mounties are still in the early stages of their investigation, but it appears the elderly victim was at a marked crosswalk at the time.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash. The RCMP said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on what happened is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment.