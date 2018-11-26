

CTV Vancouver





Police are trying to determine if weather played a role in a crash that left an elderly pedestrian dead Sunday evening in Mission, B.C.

The senior was struck by a red minivan while crossing the street near Cedar Street and 10th Avenue around 5 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved.

Police said the minivan driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with their investigation. The vehicle could be seen in the aftermath of the crash with damage to its front-end and windshield.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined, but it was raining at the time and visibility was poor on the roads.