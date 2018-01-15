

CTV Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford have arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing that left a man in his 70s with serious injuries Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a woman threatening to stab people at a mall in the 32900-block of South Fraser Way shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses directed police to the food court when they saw the suspect stabbing a mall patron.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, remains in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and asking anyone with video or information about the incident to contact detectives at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).