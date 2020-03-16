VANCOUVER -- A man in his 80s has died after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month.

Police said the 85-year-old Vancouver resident was hit as a vehicle backed out of a parking lot into a lane near West Boulevard and 43rd Avenue two weeks ago.

The man was transported to hospital following the March 7 crash in the city's Kerrisdale neighbourhood. He died of his injuries less than a week later.

In a statement issued four days after his death, Vancouver police said Monday that the 51-year-old driver stopped after the collision.

The driver, who is from Delta, is co-operating with police.

The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses or those with dash cam video are asked to contact police at 604-717-3012.

This is the third pedestrian fatality in the city this year.