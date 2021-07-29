VANCOUVER -- A man has been released from custody pending possible charges following a report of a sexual assault at a park in White Rock.

Mounties in the Metro Vancouver city said it was reported Monday that an elderly man had attempted to befriend a "youth female" at Allan Hogg Rotary Park.

According to the report, the man then "proceeded to grope and kiss her without her consent."

Although the victim and suspect did not know each other, police said they were able to find a man they believe is connected to the report.

That man, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested Tuesday. He has since been released, on various conditions, pending a charge recommendation to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

In a news release Thursday, the RCMP thanked the victim for her report, and for providing information that aided the investigation.

Mounties ask anyone else who may have been the subject of unwanted attention or sexual assault in White Rock to report it.