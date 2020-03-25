VANCOUVER -- For many older members of our community, it’s safest to stay indoors right now – but getting some exercise is still important, even if it’s just from the balcony.

On Wednesday, staff at Tapestry Independent Living in Kitsilano treated residents to a fitness class, giving instructions from outside the building while the seniors followed along a safe distance away in the suites.

As they were guided through dancing and stretching, nearby neighbours even came out to join in.

“Some of our residents are self-isolating, or it's safer for them to be in their suites at the moment,” said general manager Michael Salhani. “We're trying to come up with creative ways to keep them engaged.”

Salhani says the class was so popular, they’re looking to do it once a week.