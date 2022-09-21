Edmonton man ID'd as shooting victim found in running vehicle in Surrey

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud

Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener