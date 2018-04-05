

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a stolen pickup truck was discovered near Kitsilano Beach Thursday, exposed by the low tide.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers were called a short time after noon by a passerby who saw tire marks in the sand leading into the water.

The treads were spotted in the area off the basketball courts, he said in a statement.

As the tide went down, the unoccupied vehicle was exposed. Doucette said it had been reported stolen early Thursday morning.

Police were working with the Vancouver Park Board and a tow truck company to safely remove the vehicle. Members of the Coast Guard were also called in to ensure the environmental impact is minimal, the VPD said.

Anyone with more information on the theft or how the truck ended up in the water is asked to contact police at 604-717-3321, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.