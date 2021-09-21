Easy Meals For Busy Families With Pay Chen

VANCOUVER -

School is in full swing and schedules are busy for kids and parents. Food and lifestyle expert Pay Chen joined CTV Morning Live with mealtime tips to help busy families.

Chen recommended parents plan ahead for busy mornings. They can do this by preparing breakfast in advance.

One of Chen's favourite grab-and-go breakfasts is overnight oats. This is made with equal parts milk and oats that are placed in an easy-to-store mason jar.

Favourite toppings like fruit, seeds, nuts and maple syrup can be mixed in as desired.

Chen uses a2 milk at home.

a2 milk is Canadians milk that contains only A2 beta-casein. This is easier on digestion to help people avoid discomfort.

For toast and sandwiches, Chen recommends products from Bimbo Canada. Chen shared that Bimbo is behind brands like Dempster's, Villagio and Stonemill.

It is the country's oldest and largest bakery.

The company has really focused on its sustainability intiatives and in 2020 achieved a 17 per cent reduction in waste.

To add a burst of flavour to food, Chen recommended Chosen Foods dressings that can do double duty as marinades.

They can create that added zip to veggies and proteins.

The dressings come in flavours like Chipotle Ranch, Lemon Garlic and Caesar.

Chosen Foods also features an avocado oil spray, which Chen said is a great way to prep your grill and veggies, as it has a high smoke point.

To learn more meal tips from Pay Chen, check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.