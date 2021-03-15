VANCOUVER -- As the weather warms up, people tend to reorganize their living spaces.

Closets are one area that tend to need attention. Many people look to switch out their bulky winter wear for fresh spring pieces.

On CTV Morning Live, style expert Erica Wark joined the show with some easy closet organization tips.

Wark shared a variety of handy products from Canadian Tire that can make closet organization a breeze. They have a new line available, appropriately named Type A.

When it comes to hangers, Wark says that Type A velvet hangers are the way to go. They are non-slip, which prevents clothing items falling off the hanger.

Wark recommends using clear bins with lids for seasonal items or accessories that are used infrequently.

Type A Fabric Bins are a great way to store folded items. Wark suggested organizing like categories together and sort by colour.

For more closet organization hacks tune into the full video with Erica Wark on CTV Morning Live.

