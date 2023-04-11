Easter crime in Abbotsford: police open more than 300 files over holiday weekend

The Easter long weekend was a busy one for law enforcement in Abbotsford, with more than 300 police files opened over the holiday.

One stabbing, two robberies and three sudden deaths are among the list of incidents Abbotsford police detailed on Twitter Tuesday.

“Officers attended many violent calls, removed 15 impaired drivers off our roads and took a loaded handgun off a 16-year-old youth,” the Abbotsford Police Department wrote online.

Police posted three photos from files opened over the weekend—including two showing damaged vehicles linked to impaired drivers and one displaying the seized hand gun from the teen.

Among the list of police files detailed on Twitter are six assaults, six break and enters, a home invasion, four missing persons and fifteen warrants executed.

“Further files we attended are domestic disputes, mischiefs, assist other agency, unwanted persons, liquor related, traffic related, both proactive and reactive, and collisions to name a few more,”AbbyPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Walker said in an email to CTV News.

He said more than 300 files were opened between Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. and the morning of Tuesday, April 11.

According to Walker, the firearms call involving the teenager happened around 10:53 p.m. last Thursday.

“Callers to police advised that they observed a group of (approximately) 20 males congregating in a parking with their vehicles. The callers advised that the men appeared to have weapons such as bats and knives, which was concerning to them,” Walker said.

When police arrived to the scene, Walker says the group scattered, but officers managed to detain a teenager who was allegedly seen attempting to discard a suspected weapon.

“A 16-year-old youth is now facing firearm charges,” said Walker.

Abbotsford police did not provide data to suggest how busy this Easter holiday was compared to previous ones.

“I don’t have any data to suggest this is above normal other than saying from experience that this weekend was extremely busy with a handful of larger investigations,” he said.