East Vancouver house fire forces family to flee
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Lynbrook Drive and Elliott Street. (Gary Barndt)
Gary Barndt, CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 10:31AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 12:22PM PDT
Vancouver firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that forced a family to flee their home in East Vancouver this morning.
Officials say the fire broke out in the basement of a home in Lynbrook Drive and Elliott Street at about 9:45 a.m.
Neighbouring houses were also evacuated because of smoke and concerns that the fire would spread.
Investigators are now on the scene to determine what started the blaze.
Elliott Street remains blocked off to traffic at 54th Avenue.