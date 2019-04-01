

Gary Barndt, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that forced a family to flee their home in East Vancouver this morning.

Officials say the fire broke out in the basement of a home in Lynbrook Drive and Elliott Street at about 9:45 a.m.

Neighbouring houses were also evacuated because of smoke and concerns that the fire would spread.

Investigators are now on the scene to determine what started the blaze.

Elliott Street remains blocked off to traffic at 54th Avenue.