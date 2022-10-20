East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says

Given the state of Vancouver's real estate market, advertising a detached home with both a basement suite and laneway house at $1 million is "absolutely ridiculous," according to a local realtor.

"What the sellers are doing to this house is going to cause a riot," Jimmy Ly said in a viral TikTok video.

"Like I understand listing below market value, but this?"

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom property is located in the Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood in East Vancouver, where the benchmark price of a detached home was $1.74 million last month, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

The listing for the home, which was posted online last week, promises "high rental income and cash flow" between the basement unit and laneway house.

It also boasts some unique bells and whistles, including an eye-catching mural on the front of the property from local artist Juan Pablo Zamudio Cazares.

In another TikTok video, Ly acknowledged he's attracted bidding wars with a strategically low asking price before, but suggested starting at $1 million for the Fleming Street home was beyond the pale.

"I have no problem with under-listing. My problem with this is that it wastes so much of people's time and it gives us realtors – who already have a bad rep with the public – an even worse reputation," Ly said.

"At this point, they might as well list it at 100K, 500K, doesn't even matter."

While the video is critical of the listing price, it has also drawn significant attention to the property – attracting more than 80,000 views over a number of days.

CTV News has reached out to the listing agent at YVR International Realty for a response to the criticism.

While real estate prices in B.C.'s Lower Mainland remain high, the market has been cooling over recent months following a series of interest hikes from the Bank of Canada.

Home sales in the Vancouver area last month were down 9.8 per cent from August, and down a whopping 46 per cent compared to September 2021.

Compared to the 10-year average for the month, they were down 37.5 per cent.

The benchmark price for all types of property was around $1.16 million, which represents an 8.5 per cent decline over the past six months, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy