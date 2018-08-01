East Vancouver fire sends thick plume of smoke into the air
A fire is seen in the 300 block of Prior Street on Aug. 1, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 1:32PM PDT
Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in East Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the 300 block of Prior Street near Gore Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.
The fire appears to have started in dumpster, but the cause remains unclear.
Fire has broken out on the 300 block of Prior Street and Gore Avenue in #Vancouver for the second time in as many months. @VanFireRescue is fighting what appears to have started as a dumpster fire. In May, an abandoned home nearby was destroyed by fire, and others were damaged. pic.twitter.com/72qv3y0h08— Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) August 1, 2018