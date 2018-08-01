

CTV Vancouver





Investigators in Vancouver are treating a fire that broke out in the city's Strathcona neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon as a potential act of arson.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Prior Street near Gore Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

Video from the scene showed dark smoke rising from the burning building as those in a neighbouring property moved to safety.

The fire appears to have started in dumpster, but the cause remains unclear.

The Vancouver Police Department is working with firefighters "to try to determine what led to this fire," according to Const. Jason Doucette.

This was the second fire in the area in recent months.

In May, flames destroyed an abandoned home nearby and damaged other properties.

Doucette it's too early to tell if the fires are connected, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility.