An annual movement that occurs worldwide takes place this year on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Earth Hour began in Sydney, Australia in 2007 and has since expanded, becoming the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment.

Millions of people take part in the event, which asks people to turn off their lights for an hour. It's meant to spark conversations about wildlife loss and climate change.

Last year was not B.C.'s best when it came to a reduction in energy consumption. BC Hydro said electricity use across the province actually rose by 0.2 per cent during the hour.

The utilities provider said part of the problem was likely a decline in participation, but also noted parts of the province were experiencing cold weather at the time.

BC Hydro wasn't the only agency to report an increase in usage.

Toronto Hydro stopped reporting power-use declines during Earth Hour in 2018, but said the reason was that electricity usage overall has declined as customers are conserving in their everyday lives. An official said they're seeing such a change that it would be hard to attribute any change as related to a single hour.

Still, organizers are hoping for an increase in participation this year.

Of the species monitored in Canada, more than half have declined since the 1970s. The World Wildlife Fund says the average population decrease is 83 per cent.

"Globally, we're on track to lose 67 per cent of wildlife populations by 2020," according to the WWF website.

Those looking to do their part this year are encouraged to join a public event. The Earth Hour website lists events planned in White Rock, Aldergrove and Chilliwack.

Several municipal buildings will go dark for the hour, including some libraries, city halls and museums.

The simplest way to mark the occasion is by turning off the lights at home. EarthHour.org recommends hosting a candle-lit dinner, going stargazing, screening a movie or hosting a party.

With a report from The Canadian Press