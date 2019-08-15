

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in South Burnaby Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Greenall Avenue and Keith Street just after 4:15 a.m.

A man with a gunshot wound was loaded into the back of an ambulance and taken to hospital with a police escort. The man’s condition is unknown at this time, but he was conscious and breathing.

A group of people gathered around the area after the shooting, but it is unknown if they were related to the victim.

Burnaby RCMP on scene confirmed to CTV News that they are currently investigating a shooting, and no other details will be provided until later Thursday morning.