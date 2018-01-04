

A family was forced to flee their Coquiltam, B.C. home overnight after a fire broke out in the garage and spread to their roof.

All three of the people inside managed to escape, as did the frightened family dog, which was seen being coaxed away from the burning home. Sadly, one cat was killed and another is missing.

The damage to the property is believed to be significant and has also left the residents homeless, at least temporarily.

"It is going to be quite a loss, I imagine," said Coquitlam Fire Chief Wade Pierlot.

Neighbours noticed the flames around midnight and called 911, but the firefighters who responded faced a number of obstacles on scene, including a potentially dangerous oil tank and a maze of fencing.

"The cross-fencing [made it] really tough to get around the back of the home," Pierlot said. "They had to break through several neighbours' fencing."

Two vehicles, including a pickup truck, were completely destroyed.

While the blaze is believed to have started in the garage, the cause has not been determined. Pierlot said the investigation will begin after the scene is deemed safe.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith

