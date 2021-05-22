VANCOUVER -- A fire inside a bar in Vancouver's West End caused a rude awakening for tenants living upstairs Saturday morning.

Karen Rocha lives above the Capital on Davie Street. She told CTV News Vancouver she woke up before 6 a.m. because she smelled smoke.

"I went out my room and the living room was all smoky, so I woke up my partner and tried to grab my passport first and then just leave the unit," Rocha said.

She called 911 and told the call-taker what she had seen.

"The smoke was coming out of my sink," Rocha said. "For them, it was strange, so they just told us to get out."

She said she didn't see any flames, but the smoke was thick and the situation was scary.

"We didn't know what was going on," she added. "Everything was just smoky."

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 6 a.m. and determined that the fire was coming from the restaurant below, which is currently closed for renovations.

Battalion Chief Dave Rosenlund, of the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service, said the fire in the bar was easy to deal with, but tracking it through the rest of the building was trickier.

"We knocked down the original fire down in the main floor in the restaurant, but it got up into the walls and into a void space in between the restaurant and the suites up above," Rosenlund said.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the blaze. Rosenlund said one person received treatment at the scene for smoke inhalation, but was not taken to hospital.

A total of 30 firefighters responded to the fire, which was elevated to a second alarm, according to Rosenlund.

Fire investigators are now working to determine what caused the incident, he added.

When she spoke to CTV News before 8 a.m., Rocha was unsure whether she would be allowed back into her apartment. She said she might have to find somewhere else to stay for the next few days.