

CTV Vancouver





Hundreds of guests at a Best Western hotel in Burnaby, B.C. were forced outside overnight by an intense fire burning at a neighbouring building.

The blaze broke out at a property near Kingsway and Royal Oak Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, creating a heat so intense it caused some windows at the Best Western to shatter.

"There was very high heat – enough heat that it's damaged the hotel along the west side," said Dave Younger, Acting Asst. Chief of the Burnaby Fire Department.

Some RCMP officers, who helped to evacuate the hotel rooms, had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries have been reported.

Best Western staff said upwards of 200 people had to leave the hotel in the middle of the night, but most have been allowed to return.

One guest told CTV News she woke up to a number of loud bangs.

"I honestly thought they were gunshots," Amanda Larocque said. "Opened the door and (saw) a big wall of fire."

The blaze forced crews to close a stretch of Kingsway to all traffic during rush hour. Firefighters said they are concerned that the building where the fire broke out, which is made of wood and brick, could collapse.

"Quite a bit of it collapsed during the course of the fire," Younger said. "Thank goodness it's fallen inward and not outward."

The building used to be B.C. NDP headquarters, but the party sold it back in 2015.

Authorities haven't been able to determine whether anyone was inside at the time, but they believe the building was under construction. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim