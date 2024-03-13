Early morning fire at Burnaby home causes significant damage

VANCOUVER
    Burnaby Fire Department responds to a house fire on Douglas Road on March 13, 2024.
    Burnaby fire crews were called to a house fire, which led to significant damage, early Wednesday morning.

    A spokesperson for the Burnaby Fire Department told CTV News Vancouver its crews were called to a home on Douglas Road near Hardwick Street at about 5 a.m.

    At first, crews were concerned someone was trapped in the residence, but after an assessment, a team entered the building and ensured nobody was inside.

    The department's spokesperson said the home appeared to be under construction or undergoing renovations because there was no drywall, which caused the fire to spread quickly.

    While the blaze was categorized as a second-alarm fire, it has since been struck and downgraded to a non-emergency.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

