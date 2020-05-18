VANCOUVER -- Swimming pools may be closed, but the City of Coquitlam is promoting bathtub lessons as a way to help kids retain those hard-won skills.

In a series of videos made by the city, swimming instructors go through basic lessons as well as safety tips (even in the bathtub, young children need to be supervised closely and constantly, they remind parents).

The videos go over tips to get kids comfortable with getting their face wet, with methods like asking kids to listen to a fish (the instructor's snapping fingers) under water, or taking turns pouring water on each other's heads.

In subsequent videos, the lessons progress to blowing bubbles to floating on your front and back.

The videos are part of the Metro Vancouver city's Coquitlam Spirit campaign, which features activities for families to do while they stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They include dance lessons, crafts and Lego challenges, which the municipality has been posting regularly on Twitter. Adults can also get tips on gardening, and can follow along with fitness instructors.