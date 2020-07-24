VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials will give an update through news release on the latest cases of novel coronavirus.

Friday's update, which will be the last one of the week, will be sent out at some point in the afternoon, rather than by live news conference.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will cover that update when the information is released, and this article will be updated.

The latest data will be a recap of what's been confirmed in the 24-period since Thursday's update, when it was announced that 30 more cases had been confirmed in B.C.

Additionally, one person had died of the virus – the first death in the province in more than a week.

The latest fatality, involving a person in long-term care, brings the death toll to 190 people.

As of Thursday afternoon, B.C. had 304 active cases, and 3,392 total confirmed by since the start of the pandemic.

Of that total, 2,898 are considered to be fully recovered.