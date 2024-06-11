Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Surrey, B.C.

A brood of ducklings made for an unusual rescue call in South Surrey Tuesday morning.

Concerned residents called firefighters for help after spotting the seven baby ducks paddling in a storm drain, according to a post from the Surrey Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 1271 on Facebook.

The union said Surrey Rescue Engine 14 responded and safely removed the birds from the drain.

"Moments like these remind us of the importance of community and the readiness of our team to respond, no matter the situation," the post reads. "Here’s to making Surrey a safer and kinder place for all its inhabitants – feathered friends included."

The ducklings are now in the care of animal control, firefighters told CTV News. They said the mother duck was not around when the babies were rescued.

If Surrey's animal control team is unable to locate the mother duck, the plan is to have the rescued ducklings join up with another brood in the area, crews said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim