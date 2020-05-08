VANCOUVER -- Staff at a Burnaby interior design shop helped rescue a group of ducklings that were trapped inside a storm drain outside of their office.

Employees at Soma Interiors Limited say they heard a mother duck in distress, as well as ducklings chirping from within a nearby storm drain.

The workers ended up using a crowbar and jack to pop the lid off of the drain so they could climb inside and retrieve the ducklings.

The employees say it took about two hours to rescue the baby ducks, which they then released into a nearby creek so they could join their mother.

The reunion was captured in a video, which staff posted to the company's Instagram account on Tuesday. The video shows the birds being released into the creek and swimming away, with the caption, "Just in time for Mother's Day."