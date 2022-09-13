Drunk driver crashes into Vancouver firetruck

A drunk driver crashed into a firetruck in VancouverMonday, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department's Traffic Section shared an image of the aftermath on social media, saying the crash happened late at night when the emergency vehicle was stopped and had its lights flashing.

It shows a Jeep Patriot with the front end crumpled and the airbags deployed. The back of the Vancouver Fire and Rescue vehicle is also dented, with the bumper partially dislodged.

"The driver blew over the legal limit and is facing charges of impaired driving," the tweet says. "Luckily no one was injured."

According to ICBC, more than a third of crashes involving impaired drivers happen between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. An average of 65 people die in these crashes each year and roughly one in four car crash fatalities are due to drunk driving.

"B.C. has the toughest drinking and driving laws in Canada," ICBC's website says.

Penalties include suspensions for up to 90 days, fines of up to $4,060 and jail time.

Those caught driving while impaired can also be made to install an "ignition interlock" on their vehicle, which requires them to do a breathalyzer test before starting the ignition.