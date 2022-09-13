Drunk driver crashes into Vancouver firetruck

The Vancouver Police Department shared this image showing the aftermath of a crash involving an impaired driver. The Vancouver Police Department shared this image showing the aftermath of a crash involving an impaired driver.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact

The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.

Vancouver Island

  • EXCLUSIVE

    EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact

    The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.

    The carving leaves the Royal B.C. Museum in the back of Ray Boudreau's car on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (CTV News)

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener