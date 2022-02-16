Drugs with 'extreme' fentanyl, benzo levels increasing overdose risk in B.C. Interior

Alarmingly high levels of fentanyl and benzodiazepine have been detected in street drugs sold across B.C.'s Interior Health region, according to an urgent warning issued Wednesday.

The health authority said multiple drug samples taken from different communities were found to contain up to 55 per cent fentanyl, and up to 25 per cent benzodiazepine.

Officials described those concentrations as "extreme," and said the drugs pose a high risk of severe complications and death.

"When using your substance, start with a small amount, and then go slow," Interior Health said in a news release. "Use with others or at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site, if one is near you."

Drug users have also been urged to get their substances checked. The Interior Health website offers a map of drug-checking locations in the region.

The drug samples that were tested were sold as heroin, fentanyl or down, and came in a variety of colours and textures, according to the health authority.

Officials also shared important information on responding to overdoses, noting that naloxone, which is an opioid antidote, does not work on benzodiazepine.

"Naloxone will work on the opioid overdose symptoms," Interior Health added.

"After giving breaths and naloxone, the person may begin breathing normally, but may not wake up. More doses of naloxone should only be given if the person is not breathing normally (less than 10 breaths a minute)."

The warning follows less than a week after Interior Health sounded the alarm about a "pink substance" linked to an uptick in drug deaths in the Kamloops area – and not long after the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed 2021 was the province's worst year on record for overdoses.

There were 2,224 overdose deaths last year, an increase of 508 from 2020, which set the previous record.

The worsening crisis has prompted growing calls to increase and improve access to safe drug supply, including from the group Moms Stop the Harm, which organized rallies in Vancouver and Victoria last week in response to the latest overdose statistics.

Posters warning about increased levels of fentanyl and benzodiazepine in street drugs were distributed across B.C.'s Interior Health region this week.