Mounties in Chilliwack say they recovered stolen identification, drugs and ammunition after executing a search warrant at a home in the city last week.

Officers from the Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team executed the warrant at a house in the 5400 block of Viola Street, near its intersection with Alma Avenue.

After searching the home, police seized drugs believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, "packaging for street-level drug sales," dozens of pieces of stolen identification and ammunition.

Police also detained three people on scene, but released them pending further investigation.

Evidence gathered during the search will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for a decision on charges, police said.

Investigators also offered tips on how to spot "a crime house" or drug dealer, including the following characteristics:

Regular and unusual traffic patterns

Regular traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with occupants of the vehicle

House lights are always on

Chilliwack RCMP asks anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact them or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.