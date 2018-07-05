

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in the Sea to Sky region say they've seized a "significant" quantity of drugs, paraphernalia and lab equipment from a home in Lions Bay, B.C. following a year-long investigation.

Officers executed a search warrant at around 8 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Upper Bayview Road.

Two people inside the home were taken into custody and later released.

The RCMP also seized cash and vehicles they believe are connected to the "proceeds of crime."

"Our team is focused on public safety and in this particular investigation, we had concerns about organic solvent extractions from cannabis marijuana plant materials, and the trafficking of these highly potent marijuana products," Sgt. Jeff Shore said in a statement Thursday.

"The process of producing marijuana extracts is highly dangerous, even in controlled environments. These extractions can place the producer, neighbours and first responders at extreme risk."

Police say the investigation into the seizure is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-892-6100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).