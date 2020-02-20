VANCOUVER -- A search warrant conducted on Valentine's Day led to drugs being found inside a lint roller, as well as other household items, according to Burnaby RCMP.

On Feb. 14, just after 9:30 p.m., officers from the Burnaby RCMP drug unit saw a vehicle they believed was involved in drug trafficking while they were doing "proactive enforcement."

RCMP said drugs and cash were found inside several objects in the vehicle, including a water bottle, lint roller and hairbrush. Mounties said fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines, counterfeit pills of "unknown substances," as well as $1,500 in cash were all found during the seizure.

Two women were arrested and the vehicle was impounded, according to police.

"We have noticed an increase in the use of homemade and commercially produced products and containers which appear harmless but have been designed with hidden or secret storage space," said Cpl. Michael Kalanj in an email. "Our officers are well aware of this tactic and actively look for these items when dealing with suspects."

Mounties said the cash will be forfeited along with the vehicle, and they plan to forward charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking to Crown.

"Our investigators used their wealth of experience and local knowledge to successfully locate the suspects and several hidden compartments," said Kalanj.