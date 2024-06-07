Drugs, cash seized after impaired driving crashes: Oliver RCMP

Two men who crashed their cars while impaired in Oliver, B.C., recently are now facing drug trafficking charges, according to authorities.

Local Mounties said the first person drove their vehicle into a ditch on May 14, before leaving the scen on foot.

"The officer was able to locate the driver who presented as intoxicated," the Oliver RCMP said, adding that the officer subsequently found a "large amount" of cocaine and methamphetamine and about $8,000 in cash that were "allegedly hidden by the man prior to police attending."

Three weeks later, officers were called to a crash where the driver rear-ended a delivery vehicle. That man was arrested for impaired driving and when he was searched officers found fentanyl, cocaine, meth and cash.

“Both these files involve significant quantities of illicit drugs being seized with a street value in excess of $10,000 in each instance,” spokesperson Cpl. Chad Jackson said in a media release.

“Investigating officers believe that both men were in possession of the drugs for the purpose of trafficking them.”

The suspects – a 41-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were not identified and charges have not yet been approved.