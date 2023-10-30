Drugs, alcohol ruled out as causes of Richmond hot dog restaurant crash

Impairment has been ruled out in a case where a new driver in a Tesla crashed through the window of a Richmond restaurant, critically injuring a woman inside.

The RCMP provided an update on the Oct. 27 crash on Monday, saying alcohol and drugs were not "factors" in the collision and that the cause remains under investigation.

According to Mounties, the 20-year-old Tesla driver was uninjured when the vehicle rammed through the window of the Chungchun Rice Hot Dog location at No. 3 Road and Westminster Highway.

The woman, a 46-year-old from Burnaby who was inside the restaurant at the time, saw her condition upgraded over the weekend. Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang told CTV News this means she has "greatly improved."

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with video to come forward by calling 604-278-1212