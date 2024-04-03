VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Drugs, $5K in cash found in containers buried along Prince George trail

    This photo provided by the Prince George RCMP shows three containers that were dug up along a trail. This photo provided by the Prince George RCMP shows three containers that were dug up along a trail.
    Share

    Mounties in northern B.C. found three containers filled with drugs and cash buried along a trail in Prince George earlier this week.

    A witness called police at 1 p.m. on Monday to report finding "large black cases" near the 6800 block of Fairmont Crescent.

    "When police officers searched the area further, they found a total of three cases buried in various locations," a news release from the detachment says.

    When police dug up the containers, they found $5,000 in cash and more than 400 grams of illicit drugs inside of them.

    Police are thanking the "sharp-eyed witness" for reporting what they saw, and encouraging other people who observe suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to contact authorities.

    The investigation into the buried containers is ongoing.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News