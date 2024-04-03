Drugs, $5K in cash found in containers buried along Prince George trail
Mounties in northern B.C. found three containers filled with drugs and cash buried along a trail in Prince George earlier this week.
A witness called police at 1 p.m. on Monday to report finding "large black cases" near the 6800 block of Fairmont Crescent.
"When police officers searched the area further, they found a total of three cases buried in various locations," a news release from the detachment says.
When police dug up the containers, they found $5,000 in cash and more than 400 grams of illicit drugs inside of them.
Police are thanking the "sharp-eyed witness" for reporting what they saw, and encouraging other people who observe suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to contact authorities.
The investigation into the buried containers is ongoing.
BREAKING Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
'Starlight tour': Mi'kmaq fisher allegedly dumped without boots or phone feared death
One of two Mi'kmaq fishers who reported being dumped by federal fisheries officers far from home at 1 a.m. in Nova Scotia without footwear or phones says they walked for about six hours and feared they would die if they stopped.
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, dies at 114
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Disney trounces activist shareholders in a major win for Bob Iger
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
More than 320,000 patients receiving notice their information was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, noting their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
Chef Jose Andres says Israel targeted his aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
Celebrity chef Jose Andres told Reuters in an emotional interview on Wednesday that an Israeli attack that killed seven of his food aid workers in Gaza had targeted them 'systematically, car by car.'
Man files $5M lawsuit against Ont. government, Children's Aid Society alleging years of childhood abuse
A man from Toronto has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government and the Children's Aid Society of Toronto alleging he was moved between more than 40 residential placements and subject to repeated sexual, physical, and psychological abuse during the 12 years of his childhood spent under provincial care.
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 10-20 cm of snow on Wednesday night and Thursday.
