Drugs, $5K in cash found in containers buried along Prince George trail

Mounties in northern B.C. found three containers filled with drugs and cash buried along a trail in Prince George earlier this week.

A witness called police at 1 p.m. on Monday to report finding "large black cases" near the 6800 block of Fairmont Crescent.

"When police officers searched the area further, they found a total of three cases buried in various locations," a news release from the detachment says.

When police dug up the containers, they found $5,000 in cash and more than 400 grams of illicit drugs inside of them.

Police are thanking the "sharp-eyed witness" for reporting what they saw, and encouraging other people who observe suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to contact authorities.

The investigation into the buried containers is ongoing.