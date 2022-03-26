Drug warning from Interior Health: Substance has high risk of fatal overdose
Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to get their drugs checked as a particularly potent substance circulates through the area.
Interior Health said in an advisory that a purple-grey substance being sold as down and fentanyl has a high risk of fatal overdose.
The substance contains high amounts of the ultra-potent opioid fentanyl as well as etizolam, a benzodiazepine analogue used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders.
In prior announcements, officials including B.C.'s chief coroner warned that the presence of benzos in the drug supply means users are less likely to respond to treatment used to save the lives of people experiencing overdose.
In the advisory issued earlier this week, Interior Health echoed this message, saying the antidote naloxone may not wake a person up.
In addition to the high risk of overdose and death, IH warned users may experience long periods of sleep and drowsiness.
The health authority said drugs should be checked no matter how they're being used (smoking, snorting or injecting). Drug checking sites can be found online.
They should be wary of mixing this substance with other drugs, including alcohol, and should only use when others are around.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
Florida man dies after crashing his car into an alligator
A Florida man has died after crashing his car into an 11-foot (3.3-metre) alligator.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries expects crew challenges to affect summer season
BC Ferries is warning travellers that it expects crew shortages to continue to affect sailing times through the peak summer season.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for man, vehicle after assault, attempted abduction
Mounties in Nanaimo say a young woman is recovering from her injuries after she was assaulted by a stranger who then attempted to force her into his vehicle on Thursday evening.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly on Vancouver Island as 47 new cases confirmed
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday, while two deaths were reported elsewhere in the province.
Calgary
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
Calgary police looking for teenage girl, missing since Thursday
Calgary police are looking to the public for help to find a teenage girl who went missing from the northwest community of Evanston this week.
Edmonton
-
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
-
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Toronto
-
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
Montreal
-
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition
At least one man is in critical condition after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.
-
Montreal Canadiens eliminated from playoff contention
Despite making it to the Stanley Cup Final last season, The Montreal Canadiens won’t be in the playoffs this time around.
-
Historic area in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve classified as heritage site
Part of Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough is officially being recognized as a heritage site, it was announced Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Some Winnipeg bakery goods recalled due to salmonella risk
A Winnipeg bakery is recalling some of its products due to possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation, according to a release by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in April
Hunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.
-
Masking requirements for Saskatoon city facilities, buses could be dropped
City administration is recommending an end to mandatory masking in city facilities and on buses.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders to meet Pope Francis, call for residential school apology
Several Indigenous delegates from Saskatchewan will be meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City next week.
Regina
-
Sask. social assistance recipients getting an extra dollar per day to deal with inflation
Social assistance recipients in Saskatchewan will now be getting an extra dollar per day to help them deal with inflation.
-
Sask. reacts to federal funding announcement for surgical backlogs
A proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgical backlogs caused by COVID-19 was tabled in a new bill by the federal government.
-
IN PICTURES: Here are Regina's most expensive house listings
Here are some of the most expensive residential real estate listings in the Regina area.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
New Brunswick rapidly growing as population tops 800,000 for the first time: StatsCan
New figures from Statistics Canada show New Brunswick is experiencing a population boom.
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
London
-
'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery
Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
Northern Ontario
-
Team Homan adds Sudbury's Tracy Fleury for 2022/23 season
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury is the newest member of Team Rachel Homan starting in the 2022-23 season.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Kitchener
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response
Fergus Avenue in Kitchener was closed on Saturday morning while fire crews responded to a fire inside of a townhome.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.