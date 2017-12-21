

CTV Vancouver





Two people were arrested after a slow-moving collision in the Fraser Valley Wednesday night, and police suspect drug use was a factor in the crash.

The incident started after Abbotsford residents along Oriole Crescent noticed a dark-coloured Chrysler 300 parked on the sidewalk shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the vehicle then drove back onto the street, blocking most of the road to traffic, and parked again. Mitchell Thiessen, who lives in the area, spotted the car while coming home and said it appeared the people in the Chrysler were unconscious.

"I went inside and watched the car just kind of slowly scrape the side of my vehicle and went all the way into the tree," Thiessen said.

When Abbotsford police arrived at the scene, the car was still stopped against the tree in the middle of someone's yard. There was a commotion when officers took the two people inside into custody.

Const. Ian MacDonald said a 38-year-old man who was wanted on a Surrey warrant was arrested without incident, but a 32-year-old woman who was behind the wheel was "extremely combative."

"We gained compliance and arrested her," MacDonald said in an email.

Police are considering charges of impaired driving and assaulting an officer.