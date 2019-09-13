

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





British Columbia's independent police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered a head injury while attempting to flee from police in Prince George Thursday.

In a release, B.C. RCMP said they had notified the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of the incident, which occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Third Avenue in the city.

At that time, Prince George RCMP officers witnessed what they believed to be a drug transaction and an officer attempted to arrest a 28-year-old man who was involved, police said.

The man fled on a bicycle into a nearby rail yard on First Avenue, where he was taken into custody, police said.

While he was on his bike, one of the officers who had witnessed the initial incident attempted to stop him, police said. The attempt resulted in a head injury to the suspect that police described as "serious, but non-life-threatening." The man was taken to hospital.

The IIO is an independent, civilian organization tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers in British Columbia that result in death or serious injury. Investigations focus on whether any police actions or inactions are linked to the death or injury in question.