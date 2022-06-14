Drug could cause prolonged sedation, memory loss: alert
A B.C. health authority issued a toxic drug alert for one community after a highly toxic substance caused sudden overdoses.
Northern Health issued the alert Tuesday for Quesnel. Officials said a burgundy substance with a chunky, dense texture is being sold as down.
The health authority said the substance can lead to "prolonged sedation and memory loss," adding the overdoses are happening when the substance is both smoked and injected.
Northern Health's warning urged drug users not to use alone, to know their tolerance, to use in an overdose prevention site and to test with a small amount first.
Late last month, Interior Health announced it would send toxic drug alerts to its residents through a text messaging system.
The text alerts, which anyone can sign up to receive, are meant to prevent drug poisonings and deaths by giving up-to-date information on the local supply and resources for those who need them.
Other health authorities, like Northern Health, are expected to have this alert system in place this summer.
That alert system was announced the same week federal and provincial officials said B.C. will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Starting Jan. 31, 2023, adults found to be carrying up to 2.5 grams of certain drugs including opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine will not be subject to arrest or charges, and the drugs won’t be seized.
A report released by the B.C. Coroners Service earlier this month shows 722 deaths were attributed to drugs like heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl between January and April.
It's an average of 180.5 deaths per month, the second-highest monthly average ever seen in the province.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a report says.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Recent Liberal decisions point to a whole-of-government incompetence
Canadians, including many Liberals, have been witnessing and lamenting months of abject failure in the most basic administrative and decision-making processes in government, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
'Flag war' with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal
A deal has been reached settling a dispute with Denmark over a 1.3-square-kilometre island in the Arctic and is expected to be signed today, according to a government minister.
Vancouver Island
-
Horgan's approval rating drops to lowest level in years: Poll
Approval ratings for B.C. Premier John Horgan have dropped to their lowest levels since 2020, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Malahat highway's purple lights to be replaced: Province
If you drive the Malahat highway at night, you may have noticed something a little odd lately, a purple haze.
-
Community helps identify woman suspected of stealing purse in 'brazen' Nanaimo theft
Mounties are thanking the public for helping identify a woman who's believed to have stolen another woman's purse in a "brazen" theft at a Nanaimo mall last month.
Calgary
-
Stretch of Calgary's Memorial Drive closed due to flood concerns
The City of Calgary has closed a 14-block section of Memorial Drive to accommodate flood mitigation work.
-
High streamflow advisories remain in place in Foothills County amid rainy forecast
On Tuesday, officials with Foothills County issued an update on area flood watches, warnings and high streamflow advisories amid prolonged and significant rainfall in the area.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Edmonton
-
Next UCP leader to be elected in October; candidates facing $150K entry fee
Alberta's United Conservative Party has announced a date and rules for its leadership contest.
-
Edmonton exploring options to protect trees on private land
The City of Edmonton is looking at options to protect trees located on private property.
-
Red Deer ALERT seize firearms and fentanyl
Two Alberta men have been charged after a pair of search warrants in the Red Deer area uncovered cash, drugs and illegal guns.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to drop Wednesday: analyst
Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV News Toronto that prices are set to drop to 207.9 cents a litre on Wednesday.
-
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a report says.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Montreal
-
Montreal public health shifting vaccination plan as monkeypox cases grow to 126
With Montreal the 'epicentre' of the monkeypox outbreak in Canada, and the case count continuing to grow, the city is planning to add additional vaccination sites, public health officials said.
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Four years after her baby died in a parked car, Montreal mother has a message
It's been almost four years since Anaīs Perlot got the call that shattered her life, and it's taken all this time for her to consider speaking publicly about it. But she hopes that doing so will save another baby from dying the same way her son did.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government wants to seize house of former coach accused of sexual assaults
The Manitoba government is seeking to seize the house of a former football coach who is accused of sexually abusing students.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
3 firefighters taken to hospital after battling flames at North End home
The city said two firefighters were taken to hospital in stable condition, and a third was transported in unstable condition after a fire broke out in the 300 block of College Avenue.
Saskatoon
-
'Too much rain, too fast': Surface flooding damages homes in Watrous, Sask.
A quick-moving storm system left streets in Watrous flooded and many basements damaged.
-
Community celebrates Saskatoon school, facing demolition after 60 years
It’s the end of an era for Princess Alexandra School in Saskatoon's Riversdale neighbourhood.
-
Man faces attempted murder charge after incident at Saskatoon hospital
Man faces attempted murder charge after incident at Saskatoon hospital.
Regina
-
Life satisfaction in Sask. ranked 7th among Canadian provinces: StatCan
Saskatchewan has the seventh highest life satisfaction in Canada out of the 10 provinces, according to a Statistics Canada survey.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
'Too much rain, too fast': Surface flooding damages homes in Watrous, Sask.
A quick-moving storm system left streets in Watrous flooded and many basements damaged.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry hears Nova Scotians grieving the mass shooting are still seeking help
Two years after a man disguised as a Mountie killed 22 people in Nova Scotia, grieving people are still coming forward to get help from the province's victim services program, a government official told a public inquiry Tuesday.
-
Cape Breton police investigating suspicious death in Sydney Mines; man in custody
One man is in custody and another is dead after a suspected assault in Sydney Mines, N.S. Cape Breton Regional Police say a neighbour called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that a man with serious injuries was lying on the road on Beech Street.
-
'Terribly wrong': N.S. court overturns 2017 law that imposed labour contract on teachers
A Nova Scotia judge has found that a provincial law that imposed a labour contract on teachers to be unconstitutional, five years after it was passed by the former Liberal government.
London
-
Firearm seized, plain-clothed officer threatened
Four London men are facing charges after a plain-clothed police officer was threatened and a firearm was seized on Monday.
-
London, Ont. residents secure critically ill 'Tiny Tim' a ticket to Canada after fleeing war-torn Syria
A seriously ill child battling a rare genetic condition which makes his skin extremely fragile, has been cleared to come to Canada.
-
Two city pools won't open this summer because of structural issues
A couple of pools in London won’t be opening this summer because of structural issues, according to the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Timiskaming drug and alcohol committee looking for input.
The Timiskaming drug and alcohol strategy committee wants feedback from the public and drug and alcohol abuse in the community, and how it can address concerns.
-
Sudbury man 'fighting hard' to recover from workplace fall
CTV News has an update on the recovery of a 26-year-old Sudbury man who broke most of the bones in his body when the boom lift he was working on toppled to the ground.
-
Elliot Lake man busted for suspended licence, drugs
A 39-year-old Elliot Lake man -- known to police as being a suspended driver -- was busted with drugs and cash, including a pile of coins, during a traffic stop.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man says he was assaulted by group of men after being attacked by woman sleeping on front step
The bizarre incident was captured on video.
-
Shirts stolen from Every Child Matters display in Kitchener
Three shirts have been stolen from an Every Child Matters display outside the Healing of the Seven Generations office on Frederick Street in Kitchener, according to the Executive Director Donna Dubie.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.