Drug circulating Kelowna linked to high risk of fatal overdose: Interior Health, BCCDC

A drug circulating through B.C.’s Interior is putting people at high risk of fatal overdose, multiple health authorities warn.

On Thursday, Interior Health issued a drug alert for Kelowna after a sample of a substance described as “light blue chunks or powder” was found to contain over 60 per cent of fentanyl and over 10 per cent bromazolam—also known as benzodiazepine.

According to the notice, the drug is being sold as “down, dope or fentanyl” and it comes with a high risk of overdose and fatal overdose as naloxone may not be effective against it.

The B.C. Centres of Disease Control posted it’s own alert over the same drug Thursday.

“Be aware that benzodiazepine induced sedation is not reversible by naloxone,” reads the BCCDC alert.

Both health authorities advise people who use drugs to get their substances checked before using, which should be done with others around or at an

overdose prevention site if possible.

“Start with a small amount if you think you have this substance,” Interior Health said in its notice, which is in effect until April 14.

People who plan to use drugs should download the Lifeguard app, which offers a direct connection to B.C. Emergency Health Services and allows people to anonymously report information that would help first responders reach them if needed—according to the health authorities.