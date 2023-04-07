Drug circulating Kelowna linked to high risk of fatal overdose: Interior Health, BCCDC
A drug circulating through B.C.’s Interior is putting people at high risk of fatal overdose, multiple health authorities warn.
On Thursday, Interior Health issued a drug alert for Kelowna after a sample of a substance described as “light blue chunks or powder” was found to contain over 60 per cent of fentanyl and over 10 per cent bromazolam—also known as benzodiazepine.
According to the notice, the drug is being sold as “down, dope or fentanyl” and it comes with a high risk of overdose and fatal overdose as naloxone may not be effective against it.
The B.C. Centres of Disease Control posted it’s own alert over the same drug Thursday.
“Be aware that benzodiazepine induced sedation is not reversible by naloxone,” reads the BCCDC alert.
Both health authorities advise people who use drugs to get their substances checked before using, which should be done with others around or at an
overdose prevention site if possible.
“Start with a small amount if you think you have this substance,” Interior Health said in its notice, which is in effect until April 14.
People who plan to use drugs should download the Lifeguard app, which offers a direct connection to B.C. Emergency Health Services and allows people to anonymously report information that would help first responders reach them if needed—according to the health authorities.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Bird flu risk for pets remains 'very low,' even after dog death in Ont.: experts
As the avian influenza continues to spread in Canada, even infecting mammals, an expert says the risk of transmission to humans and pets is low but health officials must remain on high alert.
COVID-19 patients were more likely to die than flu patients this past flu season: study
According to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people hospitalized with COVID-19 this past flu season were more likely to die than people hospitalized with influenza, especially if they were unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
Vancouver Island
-
'Take some power back': Industry experts break down the ins and outs of best before dates on groceries
Industry experts are offering tips on how to navigate the labels in your fridge to cut down on the amount of food you're throwing away.
-
Man arrested for 'targeted' arson at home of Ukrainian pastor in Victoria
Nearly one year after an arsonist attacked a Victoria pastor's home while his wife and three children slept, a Nanaimo man is in police custody and charged with carrying out the attack.
-
Victoria approves 1,500-unit rental development after parking debate
The City of Victoria has greenlit the construction of three new rental towers which will bring more than 1,500 new rental units to the downtown area.
Calgary
-
New Calgary high school gets a name
A high school now under construction in the Calgary community of Coventry Hills has a name: North Trail High School.
-
Alberta premier says politicians cannot talk to accused, but her call was OK
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a week after she was overheard on a leaked phone call offering to help an accused with his upcoming criminal trial, says MLAs and cabinet ministers are not free to engage in such discussions because the system must be independent.
-
Blue Line closed between Whitehorn and Franklin stations over Easter weekend
For those wondering where their CTrain is Friday, check the Sunday schedule.
Edmonton
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
'They did a lot of research': Edmonton students create sustainable lip balm as school project
Students at Lillian Osborne School in Edmonton are celebrating the success of their very own business.
Toronto
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada to see his five children for years without issue, but that changed last month when he said a border agent barred him indefinitely, citing a set of charges placed on him more than a decade ago.
-
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
-
What's opened and closed in Toronto for Good Friday
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner. Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands still without power in Quebec following ice storm
More than 540,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain in the dark after a fierce ice storm knocked out power across much of the province on Wednesday. Montreal remains one of the hardest-hit regions, with over 325,000 customers still missing electricity as of around 1 p.m.
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
-
Power outage: 60 evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Montreal, Laval
More than 60 people were evaluated in Montreal and Laval for carbon monoxide poisoning since Wednesday as thousands of Quebecers remain without electricity following an ice storm.
Winnipeg
-
Four face new homicide charges after third victim in 2022 Point Douglas attacks dies
Three teenagers and a 21-year-old prison inmate face new homicide charges after an assault victim died from his injuries months after being attacked.
-
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
-
Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
Saskatoon
-
'Never really goes away': Former Broncos billet dad marks anniversary at crash site
On the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, some families travelled to the crash site to pay their respects.
-
Saskatchewan father charged with killing son's accused murderer
A 64-year-old Saskatchewan father has been charged in an apparent revenge killing involving the man accused in his son's death.
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Regina
-
2 people sent to hospital following vehicle-pedestrian collision
A collision involving pedestrians and a vehicle sent two people to hospital on Thursday night.
-
What's open and closed on Good Friday in Regina
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Good Friday in Regina.
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strike
The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union are set to meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks.
-
Early Easter puts damper on Newfoundland tradition of eating seal on Good Friday
This year's early Easter holiday has put a damper on a long-standing tradition for some in St. John's to eat fresh seal meat -- often in a flipper pie -- on Good Friday.
London
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
NEW I On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
-
Toy and comic collectors flock to London show
A collector extravaganza took place in London, Ont. Good Friday as hundreds of people visited the London Collectibles Expo.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights sweep Owen Sound, move to round two of playoffs
It was a clean sweep for the London Knights on rival turf as the Knights defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-0, advancing to the second round of the OHL playoffs.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
Kitchener
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo bus
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is believed to be involved in a hate-motivated incident on a Waterloo bus.
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their series Thursday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
Guelph Storm keep their OHL playoff hopes alive with Game 4 win
The Guelph Storm were on the verge of being eliminated from round one of their OHL playoff series with the Sarnia Sting, but managed to pull off a win Thursday night at the Sleeman Centre.