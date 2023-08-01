Drought, moth infestation contributing to elevated fire risk in Vancouver's Stanley Park

"Extremely dry" conditions in Vancouver's Stanley Park have the city's park board asking the public to be extra vigilant about fire safety this month.

August is typically the hottest month of the year in Vancouver, and dry conditions in the park have been made worse by an ongoing looper moth infestation, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said in a statement Tuesday.

Approximately 20 per cent of the trees in Stanley Park have been affected by the infestation, causing "significant impacts throughout the park," the board said.

"The looper moth is a native insect that feasts primarily on hemlocks and Douglas firs," the statement reads. "Outbreaks typically last around three to four years, but warmer environments due to climate change have prolonged their lifespans, allowing them to inflict a more severe impact on local trees."

Pesticides cannot be used to treat the infestation without harming other important insects in the park's ecosystem, according to the board.

This, on top of persistent drought conditions across the region, increases the fire risk in Stanley Park.

"We are urging all park users to practice extra caution with the fire risk in the park and to follow guidance from the park board and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to support public safety and protect this world-famous greenspace," the board said.

Among the safety reminders the board shared Tuesday were:

If you see fire or smell smoke, call 911 immediately

If you see a fire hazard, please report it by calling 311 or using the Van311 app

Smoking is prohibited in all parks and beaches in Vancouver and subject to a fine of $250

No campfires or fire pits

Barbecues of any kind are not permitted in Stanley Park. Propane barbecues may be used elsewhere in the city, following safety guidelines

The park board also says it is "meeting or exceeding" Metro Vancouver's wildfire preparedness and response guidelines, redeploying staff to augment on-the-ground preparations.

Crews have been completing risk assessments on trees in Stanley Park and conducting "strategic watering" to reduce ignition risk. They are also removing "vegetation fringe that encroaches into roadways and poses an ignition risk," and increasing ranger patrols "with a particular focus on high-risk areas."