VANCOUVER -- With this blast of winter weather in the Vancouver area, it’s a good time for a refresher on winter driving, whether managing black ice or snow. There are some things you need to remember to stay safe on the road.

If you’ve encountered black ice before, you know how scary it can be. It’s moisture that freeze when temperatures drop, blending into the asphalt and often invisible to motorists.

“If there was ever a time when ‘slow and steady wins the race’ applies, it’s in this case where you have the potential to lose traction,” says Jennifer Stockburger, who runs Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center.

“Everything in slick conditions takes longer so leave yourself room,” she says. “It not only gives you that room, but it protects you from other drivers that may not be driving appropriately.”

If you think your four-wheel or all-wheel drive will help on black ice, think again. It’s your car’s antilock brakes that can help you stop safely and regain control. You’ll know they’re working when they start to pulse against your foot. Maintain firm pressure on the pedal and let the brakes do their job.

And if your car does begin to slide out of control, Stockburger has the best way to regain control.

“There are really two kinds of skids, oversteer and understeer,” she says. “In both cases, the reaction should be to turn in the direction you want the car to go. With oversteer, it’s very intuitive. You turn into the skid and when you gain grip you end up going where you want to go. In understeer, you’re turning, but the car is going straight ahead and your gut is to want to dial in more steering. Don’t do that. Keep the wheel steady where you’re headed so that when you gain grip, you are going where you want to be. In both cases, avoid abrupt motions.”

And make sure to take it easy on the brakes and easy on the throttle until you gain control.

Take note of that little snowflake icon on your dashboard. It’s a warning light controlled by a temperature sensor near the front bumper to warn you when temperatures drop and there’s the potential for ice on the road. It’s a good reminder to slow down and be careful, but it’s up to you to remember to buckle up and remind your passengers to as well.

