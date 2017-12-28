

CTV Vancouver





New winter storm warnings have been issued in the Fraser Valley, where there's freezing rain and a fresh dump of snow in the forecast Thursday.

A strong Pacific frontal system is moving into the region, and Environment Canada cautions some areas will be hit with as much as 15 centimetres of snow over the course of the day.

That's expected to give way to freezing rain later on, which could cause treacherous conditions on the roads.

"A significant layer of ice is possible through Friday over portions of the Fraser Valley," Environment Canada said in an alert.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."

Dangerous conditions are expected through much of the region, from Hope right through to Abbotsford, which has already had reports of freezing rain since Wednesday night.

A separate snowfall warning has been issued for some of the Fraser Valley's highways, which are forecast to see up to 30 centimetres of fresh snow on Thursday.

Affected routes include the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada warned. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Meanwhile, a handful of winter storm warnings that were issued this week for parts of Metro Vancouver have ended, though a snowfall warnings remains in effect for the Sea-to-Sky Highway from West Vancouver to Squamish.

That route could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by the evening, according to forecasters.

For the latest weather warnings and alerts from Environment Canada, visit the agency's website.