Drivers urged to use caution on B.C. roads ahead of Easter long weekend

Drivers are being urged to use extra caution on the roads this Easter long weekend, a time when ICBC says an average of two people die in collisions annually.

Data from the auto insurance provider shows an average of 2,200 crashes were recorded throughout B.C. during the holiday weekend between 2017 and 2021—with 610 resulting in injuries.

ICBC highlighted on its website Wednesday that the Lower Mainland is the location of nearly two-thirds of those crashes.

Out of roughly 1,400 recorded in the region each year, 450 resulted in injuries, according to ICBC.

For those planning a long drive this weekend, ICBC recommends packing an emergency kit and checking your vehicle’s engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires to make sure everything is in proper condition before hitting the road.

Drivers are also advised to plan routes ahead of time, check the forecast and adjust plans based on the weather conditions.

“Spring is here, but it doesn't guarantee spring-like conditions on our roads. Unpredictable weather and a potential increase in traffic are challenges B.C. drivers may face if travelling over the upcoming Easter long weekend,” ICBC wrote in an online notice Wednesday.

ICBC has posted safety tips on its website—including to keep an eye out for motorcycles and wildlife.