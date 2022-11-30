Drivers face frustrating, hours-long commutes as snow hits B.C.'s South Coast
The first major fall snowstorm to hit British Columbia's South Coast paralyzed traffic, cut power to thousands of homes and even affected Vancouver International Airport as a plane skidded off a taxiway.
The snow and freezing temperatures turned many Metro Vancouver roads and bridges to sheets of ice, making the Tuesday evening commute an hours-long ordeal.
Crews worked through the night to restore power in many areas, including hard-hit regions of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, where BC Hydro says nearly 16,000 customers were still in the dark by morning.
As many as 5,000 more homes and businesses are without electricity across Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, but a statement from BC Hydro says power has been restored to more than 30,000 customers since the storm began.
At Vancouver International Airport, officials are urging patience after an EVA Air flight skidded off a taxiway upon landing Tuesday evening and remains stuck in the grass beside the north runway.
No one was hurt and the passengers were safely removed, but the north runway is closed, causing flight delays and cancellations as all takeoffs and landings shift to the south runway.
Rain had replaced snow across most of the south coast by morning and snowfall warnings have been lifted for Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver as temperatures climb above freezing.
Environment Canada warned that frigid conditions will return overnight, potentially creating more slick conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
BREAKING | Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
opinion | Don Martin: Kenney's pandemic reign will appear competent in contrast to Smith's
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
Royal aide steps down after racist comments: Buckingham Palace
A member of the Royal Family's household has left her role after making 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable' comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Debbie Downer: Little Debbie snacks no longer available in Canada
Not to be a Debbie Downer but Canada will be without some iconic snacks for the foreseeable future after Little Debbie was forced to pull its sweet treats from store shelves across the country.
Canada's long-range forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island school closures: Several districts declare snow day due to icy roads, power outages
Dozens of schools across Vancouver Island are closed Wednesday after a major snowstorm played havoc with traffic and cut power to thousands of homes in the region.
-
Thousands without power on Vancouver Island after snow and windstorms
BC Hydro is working on repairs Wednesday after thousands of residents on Vancouver Island lost power during a winter storm.
-
Driver taken to hospital after truck slams into Victoria apartment
One person was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after a pickup truck slammed into a three-storey apartment building in Victoria's Fernwood neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Confirmed sighting of missing Calgary senior not dressed for cold
As temperatures continue to drop, Calgary police need your help to find a missing senior, fast.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
-
New trial ordered for Calgary man acquitted in death of 4-year-old girl
A Calgary man acquitted of aggravated assault in connection with the death of a four-year-old girl in his care will face a new trial after it was determined the original justice made errors.
Edmonton
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
-
Personal info of 5,000 city employees compromised in data breach
The city says staff were notified on Wednesday that employee information was the subject of a data breach last year.
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Mystery shoppers sent to Ontario casinos made away with over $35K despite no proof of winnings
Mystery shoppers sent to four Ontario casinos to assess money-laundering practices were able to make away with a number of cheques totalling over $35,000 despite limited play and no proof of winnings, Wednesday’s auditor general report finds.
-
Ontario wasted millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses after overestimating booster demand, auditor report finds
Ontario's auditor general says the province wasted 38 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses between February and June because it overestimated demand for boosters.
Montreal
-
300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatCan
New census data from Statistics Canada shows that nearly one million Canadian children have the constitutional right to education in an official minority language. The census found that 304,000 children in Quebec have the right to attend regular English public schools and that 593,000 children outside the province have the right to attend regular French public schools.
-
14% of Quebec workers use English more than French on the job, 21% in Montreal
New data from Statistics Canada shows 14 per cent of Quebec workers use English as a primary language on the job. In Montreal, that proportion grows to 21 per cent. The data comes from the 2021 census released Wednesday morning. Last year, French-English bilingualism at work was common in Quebec, with 27.8 per cent of workers reporting that they used both languages regularly in the workplace.
-
Quebec wants 100% francophone or 'francotropic' immigration, specifies minister
In the future, Quebec will want to select 100 per cent francophone or 'francotropic' immigrants, Immigration Minister Christine Frechette said Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
One dead following garage fire in Charleswood: WFPS
One person has died following a garage fire in Charleswood on Tuesday night.
-
RCMP arrest four more teens in connection to East St. Paul party
Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged four more people in connection to a wild party in East St. Paul near the end of October.
-
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council votes to hike property taxes by 3.93 per cent
Saskatoon city council landed on a 3.93 per cent property tax hike for 2023.
-
James Smith Cree Nation victim's brother believes tragedy 'could have been prevented'
A man who lost his brother and mother in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation three months ago says Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, shouldn’t have been released from prison.
-
Saskatoon police looking for suspects after 15-year-old girl shot
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help tracking down suspects in a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries.
Regina
-
Federal funding to allow overnight homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
-
James Smith Cree Nation victim's brother believes tragedy 'could have been prevented'
A man who lost his brother and mother in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation three months ago says Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, shouldn’t have been released from prison.
-
Post Grey Cup travel made for 'incredibly busy' day at Regina airport
The day after Grey Cup was an “incredibly busy” time for air travel through Regina’s airport.
Atlantic
-
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
-
Family of Moncton, N.B. homicide victim struggle to comprehend his death
The family of Max Boudreau is still trying to cope with his death and is dealing with the grief as best they can.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
London
-
Couple who found love after tragedy to be married during Santa Claus parade
An Ailsa Craig-area couple has beat out 30 others in a contest to be married on a parade float during the village’s upcoming Santa Claus Parade. The application of Katie Nigh and Trevor Vanderloo was selected, above all others, based on their personal story.
-
Hundreds of child exploitations charges laid
The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation.
-
London among cities ranked highest on new environmental scorecard
A new environmental scorecard says Canada's biggest cities have lower scores than most small and medium-sized municipalities, but a closer look at the data reveals some surprises.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died following an accident underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
Kitchener
-
5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation
Police have charged 107 people after a month-long province-wide child exploitation investigation.
-
Blowing snow advisories in effect for several southern Ontario communities
A combination of strong winds and a cold front have prompted blowing snow advisories across southern Ontario.
-
CP Holiday train rolls into Waterloo region today
After two years of virtual concerts, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be chugging though Waterloo region today.