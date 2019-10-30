

Luisa Alvarez and Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The mother of a teen killed in a 2016 crash in Mission, B.C., ran from the courtroom after learning the driver would be sentenced to a $1,500 fine.

Jacob Blanthorne, 24, entered a guilty plea in a provincial courthouse in Abbotsford Wednesday morning to driving without due care and attention. He was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to the fine.

He'd previously been charged with dangerous driving causing death, and to dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Crown suggested the fine earlier in the day, a penalty with which his defence agreed.

A driving prohibition is possible, but the decision is being left to the province's Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.

Blanthorne was driving three others back from a bonfire party off a logging road during a heavy rainstorm in March 2016.

Lidia Ramos, just shy of 16, had been in the backseat of the Nissan Sentra when Blanthorne lost control and struck a tree. She died before her family could get to the hospital to see her.

Others in the vehicle were injured, but survived the crash.

Police said at the time that alcohol and drugs were not believed to have been factors, but they believed the vehicle was travelling too fast for the conditions on the winding road.

Members of Ramos' family were in court Wednesday, and were visibly upset by the plea. They were seen crying as they listened to the proceedings.

Ramos' mother ran from the room crying when the judge read his decision on Blanthorne's sentence – the $1,500 fine.

The Crown argued Blanthorne had no previous criminal record and was co-operative with police. No alcohol was involved, the prosecution said, describing what happened as a "temporary lapse in judgement."

His defence said Blanthorne is remorseful, and suggested a $1,500 fine would be appropriate. His lawyers have asked that no driving ban be imposed.

CTV News Vancouver's Luisa Alvarez is covering the hearing live from court. Follow along below.