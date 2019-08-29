A driver who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two women killed when his Jeep crossed over a median in Surrey last year is expected to learn his fate Thursday.

The Surrey provincial courtroom was packed ahead of a sentencing hearing for Nicolas Karvouniaris.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in May.

The charges stem from an incident on 88th Avenue last fall.

Karvouniaris' Jeep Cherokee crossed over a median near 134 Street and collided with a Ford Escape with three people inside.

Sarah Dhillon, a 50-year-old maternity ward nurse, was killed in the crash just after midnight on Nov. 4.

Paige Nagata and Livia Kilian were also in the Escape, and were both injured. Nagata, age 19, later died of her injuries.

She died about two weeks after the crash, and was honoured with a memorial fund meant to help students who wished to participate in school trips but couldn't afford it.

A Facebook page documenting Kilian's recovery suggested she spent months in the hospital after the crash. She was left with numerous injuries including collapsed lungs.

Court records showed a number of previous driving infractions for Karvouniaris, including five for speeding, two for violating a licence restriction and one for running a red light.

At the time of entering his guilty plea, the driver's lawyer said a psychological report would be conducted.

